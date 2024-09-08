Under 16’s just miss out on Grand Final berth

On Saturday, 23 August the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 16’s Tackle Side played in week two of finals at Forbes. They played the Forbes Magpies to stay in contention for a shot at a Grand Final berth. “It was a close game, and they fell short at the very end going down 28 to 20 and this seen their season end,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “You’ve had a fabulous season boys, and been in top four all season. “Good luck to all the older boys who finished their JRL career (at the end of the game) and will move on to Youth League next year.” Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.