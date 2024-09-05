Under 14’s to contest the Grand Final

Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 14’s tackle team won a nail-biter against West Wyalong in the major elimination semi final at Grenfell on Saturday, 31 August.

The match went into overtime, with the junior Rams claiming victory after 60 minutes on the field.

“Condo Under 14s trailed all game verse West Wyalong they had to dig deep to come back set after set,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read.

“They tackled hard and scored some amazing tries. A try with two minutes before full time sealed the game as 26 to 26 and forced them into overtime.

“The first five minutes was 0-0 with some very tired players. The second five minutes of overtime seen Condo get up and get hungry for that win. With Condo scoring in the second half, they had the victory in the bag.

“Well done Condo 14s and Coach Shannon on your courageous win and Grand Final spot,” the post concluded.

Condobolin will take on Parkes in the Grand Final on Saturday, 7 September at Red Bend. Grand Final day kicks off at 9.30am, with the Under 14’s team second up on the day’s itinerary.

A presentation will take place after the game.

ABOVE: Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 14’s tackle team will take on Parkes in the Grand Final at Red Bend on Saturday, 7 September. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.