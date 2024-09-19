Under 14’s defeated by Parkes in Grand Final

Well done to the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 14’s tackle team, who played in the Grand Final against Parkes on Saturday, 7 September. It wasn’t the result they were after, but their sheer heart and determination is what true champions are all about. Parkes were the eventual winners 34 to 6. Condobolin’s Keiron Nixon-Croaker was named Lachlan District Under 14’s Tackle Best and Fairest. Kyron Nixon-Croaker won the Lachlan District Under 16’s Tackle Best and Fairest. Kyron had a massive year, as he also collected the Lachlan District Overall Best and Fairest Tackle Trophy. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.