Under 14’s Buckley Shield
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School Under 14’s rugby league team contested the Buckley Shield in Dubbo earlier this month.
“In our opening game against Dubbo Delroy College, our boys showcased their talent with impressive tries from various players. Captain Eli Heffernan was a standout, making significant runs that put pressure on the opposition,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.
“With strong defence in the middle and powerful carries from Keaton Sloane, the team gained great momentum. The final score was a fantastic 28-4!
“Next up was West Wyalong. It was a tough match, with both teams putting in a solid defensive effort. Our boys struck first with a try from Izayah Kirby-Calliss, but we unfortunately missed the conversion.
“West Wyalong quickly responded, scoring and converting to take the lead at 4-6. We couldn’t quite bounce back in time, resulting in our first and only loss of the day.
“However, our determination shone through in the following two games against Forbes and Parkes, where we dominated with final scores of 24-4 and 30-4!
“Well done to all our players for their hard work and sportsmanship!” the post concluded.
