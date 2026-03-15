Under 12s finish the season

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players Pippa Newell, Maddox Stewart and Chad Worland were all part of the Lachlan Cricket Council Under 12’s team.

Our youngest rep cricketers have finished their season. It has been a steep learning curve for all the players and their families! While the results haven’t always gone their way there has been plenty of learning, team work and an increased love of cricket.

Batting: Chad Worland – 36; Maddox Stewart – 24.

Bowling: Brody O’Neill – 2/10 from four overs.

Maddox, Leonard, Chad, Harrison and Nicholas took one wicket each

A huge thanks must go to Cam Stewart (coach), Paula Ewing (manager) and all of the other volunteers who scored throughout the season. Cricket is a team sport and each game does not run without a number of volunteers. Thanks and we hope to see you all again next season.

Report sourced from Lachlan Cricket Council Facebook Page.