UHA Street Stall success

The United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) Condobolin Branch held a very successful Street Stall on Thursday, 8 May. Community members were able to pick up a variety of tasty treats while helping to fundraise for a local organisation. ABOVE: Judy Blattman, Kim Jones and Jill Broadley. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt

Last Updated: 21/05/2025By

