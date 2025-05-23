UHA Street Stall success
The United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) Condobolin Branch held a very successful Street Stall on Thursday, 8 May. Community members were able to pick up a variety of tasty treats while helping to fundraise for a local organisation. ABOVE: Judy Blattman, Kim Jones and Jill Broadley. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt
Latest News
