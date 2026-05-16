UCS Attend ANZAC March
On Saturday 25th April, Ungarie Central School commemorated ANZAC Day. The school extend their heartfelt thanks to all students and families who joined the town march. Everyone looked very neat and respectful in their school uniforms, honouring the occasion with dignity.
“We remember with deep gratitude those who fought and died in war, both historically and in present times, to protect our freedom. This day is a time to reflect on the many different meanings of war and the sacrifices made by so many.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“We sincerely thank the Ungarie RSL for hosting the service, and our appreciation goes to the guest speakers and performers who contributed to this meaningful commemoration. We also extend thanks to Brony Mason and Ms Di for taking photos.” the post concluded.
Lest We Forget.
Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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