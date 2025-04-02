Two permanent GP’s at RFDS Medical Services Condobolin
Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Medical Services Condobolin has welcomed two permanent General Practitioners to their practice and community in Condobolin.
Dr Sunita Thavarajadeva was welcomed to Condobolin in September 2024 and Dr Jessica Driver-O’Keefe, known as Dr Jet, joined the practice in February 2025.
Dr Sunita and Dr Jet come to RFDS Medical Services with a passion for rural and remote healthcare and have extensive experience in other regional and rural towns.
RFDS Medical Services prides itself on providing a high level of patient care including services:
•Primary health care for the whole family
•Early intervention and prevention
•Health information and screening
•Chronic Disease Management
•Workers’ compensation services
•Immunisation provider
Call the practice on 02 5832 5000 to book your appointment. The practice is open 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and bulk billing is available for all eligible patients.
Contributed by RFDS.
