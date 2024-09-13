Two new SRC Representatives

Condobolin Public School (CPS) welcomed two new Student Representative Council (SRC) members on Wednesday, 28 August. Archie and Kenzie Ann were chosen by their peers to become part of the SRC team. Student Representatives play a vital part in the school’s operations. They provide a “voice for students”, which does not only mean talking on behalf of their class; it is about bringing issues to light, supporting fellow students and identifying and solving problems. The SRC also gives Condobolin Public School valuable feedback when planning for the future.

ABOVE: CPS Principal Lorraine Farrugia with Kenzi Ann and Archie. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.