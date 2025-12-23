Two new Police Force homes to be built in Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

Two new Police Force Housing homes will be built in Condobolin next financial year.

While Condobolin will receive two two-bedroom residences, while Walgett will receive the largest allocation in the Barwon electorate with four four-bedroom homes, followed by three in both Bourke and Cobar. Nineteen homes in total will be delivered across the Barwon electorate.

Thirty-two police homes are expected to be completed across Barwon before 2027 under the Key Worker Housing Program, according to the NSW Government.

Thirteen of them were finished in the program’s first three years to 30 June 2025, including in Coonamble, Tibooburra and Bourke.

The other 19 are planned for the 2025-26 financial year, including in Nyngan.

“This investment aims to help attract and retain officers in rural and remote communities where housing availability is a major challenge,” State Member for Barwon Roy Butler said via a post on the Roy Butler MP Facebook Page.

“Key worker housing is a major choke point for growing our population in Barwon.

“Without secure and appropriate accommodation, it becomes even more difficult to attract and retain officers in tight housing and rental markets.

“These new homes will make a real difference to community safety and stability by allowing police to live locally, be part of the communities they serve, and respond quickly to emergencies,” the post concluded.