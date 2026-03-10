Two decades of dedication
Two decades of dedication is a huge accomplishment. Charmaine Kendall celebrated 20 years of service with Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy on Thursday, 26 February. “Today we celebrate Charmaine who has reached an incredible milestone – 20 years of dedication and commitment working with us here at Shortis and Timmins,” a post on the Shortis and Timmins Facebook Page read. “Your loyalty, professionalism and consistent excellence has made a lasting impact on our team. “You have been here through all the changes and every stage of our journey. We are truly grateful for all your years of service. “We look forward to many more,” the post concluded.
Latest News
