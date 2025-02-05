Two charged after chase

Two men have been charged following the alleged pursuit involving three stolen cars in the state’s west.

Officers attached to Central West and Murrumbidgee police districts commenced an investigation on Tuesday 21 January 2025, following reports three vehicles had been stolen from different

locations.

Police allege that between 11.30pm on Monday (20 January 2025) and 7am on Tuesday (21 January 2025), a utility was reported stolen from a home on Mulga Street, Barellan, about 55km east of Griffith.

About 4am on Tuesday (21 January 2025), an SUV was reported stolen from a home on Dalgetty Street, Narrandera; and about 1.20pm the same day, a sedan was reported stolen from premises on Lachlan Street, Euabalong, about 30km north of Lake Cargelligo.

Officers attached to Central West Police District were patrolling on Kiacatoo Road, between Euabalong and Condobolin, about 2.15pm Tuesday (21 January 2025), when they saw all three vehicles.

When the drivers allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated on Lachlan Valley Way.

A short time later, the pursuit was terminated when the driver of the utility stopped on Craft Crescent, Condobolin, and a 22-year-old man and an 18-year old man were arrested.

Following further inquiries, police located the sedan abandoned on Kiacatoo Road, Condobolin, about 4.30pm.

Both vehicles were seized to be forensically examined.

The older man was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and larceny.

The younger man was charged with take and driver conveyance without consent of owner (two counts) and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

The older man was granted conditional bail to appear at Condobolin Local Court on Tuesday, 4 February 2025.

The younger man was refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on 22 January 2025.

As inquiries into the whereabouts of the third vehicle continue, police urge anyone with information or dashcam footage of a white Mazda CX5 SUV with NSW registration EAP33E is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Inquiries continue.

Press Release (NSW Police Media).