Trundle Show Gumboot Toss

Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Trundle Show Gumboot Toss. The winner of the 15 & under girls category was Vashti Williams with a length of 17.6m. The winner of the 15 & under boys category was Zac Bolam with a legth of 17.3m. The winner of the Open women’s category was Demmi Watt with a length of 20.4m and the winner of the Open men’s category was Peter Thomas with a length of 29.7m. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Show Facebook page.