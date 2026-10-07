Trundle Encourage Shield Team give it their all
Well done to the Trundle Encourage Shield Team. Unfortunately they were recently defeated by the Lachlan Valley Team, 4-2 at Forbes. Trundle came very close to making a play off for a result, a huge effort. “A special mention to Jack Kaden from Parkes Golf Club for filling a position, thankyou.” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page. “The conduct and sportsmanship of our players was an absolute credit to them and we are very proud that these kids represent Trundle Golf. Thankyou to Forbes Golf Club, and Casey at Golf NSW Central West for the day.” the post concluded. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
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