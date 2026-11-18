Trundle Children’s Centre Take Home Award
By Hayley Egan
The Trundle Children’s Centre was named the winner of the Excellence in Teamwork and Culture Award at The Central West Early Childhood Awards Dinner on Saturday 31st October.
The Trundle Children’s Centre was nominated for the award earlier this year, along with the Excellence in Community Award.
“Behind every wonderful early childhood service is a team of passionate people who work together to create a place where children feel safe, loved, supported and inspired to learn and grow.” a post on the Central West Early Childhood Awards Facebook page read.
“The care, dedication and heart you pour into your work makes a lasting difference in the lives of children and families. The little things you do every day often mean the most, and your commitment to giving children the very best start in life deserves to be celebrated.
“Thank you for everything you do and congratulations on this well-deserved achievement!” the post concluded.
Image Credit: Central West Early Childhood Awards Facebook page.
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