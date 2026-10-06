Trundle Central School Relay Team claims Gold

By Melissa Blewitt

Trundle Central School has celebrated a gold-medal performance, with its relay team taking first place in the Central Schools 4 x 100m relay at the NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) State Athletics Championships.

The team delivered a strong performance to claim victory in the fast-paced event, showcasing speed, teamwork and determination.

The result is another highlight for Trundle Central School’s athletics program, with students continuing to make their mark in school sport.