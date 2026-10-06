Trundle Central School Relay Team claims Gold
By Melissa Blewitt
Trundle Central School has celebrated a gold-medal performance, with its relay team taking first place in the Central Schools 4 x 100m relay at the NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) State Athletics Championships.
The team delivered a strong performance to claim victory in the fast-paced event, showcasing speed, teamwork and determination.
The result is another highlight for Trundle Central School’s athletics program, with students continuing to make their mark in school sport.
Latest News
Vashti Williams wins State Athletics Bronze
By Melissa Blewitt Trundle Central School student Vashti Williams has [...]
Mackenzie is a finalist
Trundle Central School students Mackenzie Bolam was a finalist in [...]
Bowling green becomes a sea of support for seven-year-old EB warrior
By Melissa Blewitt More than $20,000 has been raised for [...]
Trundle Central School Relay Team claims Gold
By Melissa Blewitt Trundle Central School has celebrated a gold-medal [...]
Professional learning a priority
By Melissa Blewitt Staff at Condobolin Public School are continuing [...]
A morning of country community
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Community Centre was a popular [...]