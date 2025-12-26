Trundle Berryman Oval Courts Complete!

Media Release

Fresh courts just in time for summer sport!

Stage 1 of the Berryman Oval Community Assets Program is nearly complete, with the brand-new tennis and multi-use courts now fully resurfaced – and they’re looking AMAZING!

A massive shoutout to the legends behind the upgrade:

• Tuff Group for the stunning new surface

• Total Groundworx for civil works, drainage & base construction

• Red Construction for top-quality concrete work

• Central West Fencing & Maintenance for the sleek new powder-coated fencing

Thanks to NSW Government funding following the 2022 floods, these courts are now more resilient, more functional, and ready for our community to enjoy.

Just remember please to keep these courts in top condition – No Skate Boarding, No Bicycle Riding, No Roller Skating & No Scooter Riding on the new surface. And remember to shut the gates as you come in or out!

And we’re not stopping here!

Next up: carpark upgrades and, after the swim season, improvements to the pool pump and shed.

Stay tuned!

Source and Image Credit: Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.