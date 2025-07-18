Trivia Night success at Sports Club
Condobolin Sports Club have been hosting very successful Trivia Nights on a Thursday evening. They are encouraging all local trivia buffs to get over to the Club and show their skills and knowledge. Or you could just go over for a few laughs and great company. If you know the answer to: What’s the national animal of Australia? (Red Kangaroo); How many keys does a classic piano have? (88); What is the name of the coffee shop in the sitcom Friends? (Central Perk) – then Trivia Night could be for you! The night usually gets underway at 6.30pm and teams are limited to six people. For more information contact the Condobolin Sports Club on 02 6895 2465.
Latest News
