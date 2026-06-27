Tripti transitioning into Early Childhood Teacher role
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt
Miss Tripti Luthra will be transitioning into the role of Early Childhood Teacher (ECT) at Lachlan Children’s Services.
“This is an exciting step in her professional journey and a reflection of her dedication, passion, and commitment to providing high-quality education and care for children,” a post on the Lachlan Children’s Services Facebook Page read.
“Many of you already know Tripti and have seen the positive relationships she has built with children, families, and educators. In her new role, she will continue to support children’s learning and development while taking on additional responsibilities in planning, implementing, and evaluating educational programs that foster curiosity, creativity, and a love of learning.
“We are excited to see Tripti step into this role and know that her passion, knowledge, and commitment to early childhood education will continue to be a wonderful asset to our children, families, and team.”
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