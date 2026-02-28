Tripti brings warmth and purpose to her role as an educator

By Melissa Blewitt

Tripti Luthra is an exceptional room leader and educator at Lachlan Children’s Services, who brings warmth, structure, and purpose to everything she does.

“She creates a positive and inclusive learning environment where children feel safe, supported, and excited to explore.

Tripti plans engaging experiences while confidently guiding her team with clarity and care,” a post on the Lachlan Children’s Services Facebook Page read.

Tripti was inspired to work in early childhood education because she wanted to make a difference in both their and her life. She has a Graduate Diploma (ECEC).

Tripti spent 10 years tutoring children in India, and for the past three years has worked with all different age groups in Australia.

She enjoys the positive atmosphere of working at Lachlan Children’s Services and sharing cultural celebrations of India with everyone at the facility. Outside of work, Tripti enjoys photography,

especially taking images of sunsets and sunrises.

An interesting fact about Tripti is that she has an identical twin sister, and they are the only ones in their family with brown hair.

She speaks three languages and four dialects (Hindi, English, Punjabi and Haryanvi).