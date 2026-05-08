Trio selected!
Congratulations to Condobolin High School (CHS) students Alby Denyer (18 Years Boys), Shayleen Coe 18 Years Girls) and Rachel Grimmond (16 Years Girls) on their selection in the Greater Western Rugby League football teams. Keiron Croaker and Memphis Jones were unfortunate to miss selection, but both boys performed exceptionally well and represented CHS with pride throughout the trials. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
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