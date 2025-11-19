Trick or Treating for Halloween
The Condobolin Community embraced Halloween and went trick or treating on 31 October. Many children dressed up and had a great evening. Halloween’s origins can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival known as Samhain, which was held on November 1 in contemporary calendars. It was believed that on that day, the souls of the dead returned to their homes, so people dressed in costumes and lit bonfires to ward off spirits. Many Australians celebrate Halloween, which occurs annually on 31 October. It is also known as All Hallows’ Eve and is the day before All Saints’ Day. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
St Joseph’s students create a buzz
By Melissa Blewitt St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students created [...]
Phil, Ian, John and Don winners at golf
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday, we played a 4,3,2 stableford [...]
Trick or Treating for Halloween
The Condobolin Community embraced Halloween and went trick or treating [...]
Riders roll into Condobolin
By Melissa Blewitt A group of 97 riders rolled into [...]
Sharing knowledge and gaining valuable skills
Wiradjuri Study Centre Land Care and Conservation Management students went [...]
Great golfing
Veterans Golf Numbers in Condobolin were down a little last [...]