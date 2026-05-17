Trevor Ross Memorial Game
The Under 16’s Boys Tackle side took to the field to contest the Trevor Ross Memorial Game on Saturday, 2 May. Both sides dug deep, with the match ending up on a 20-all draw. Both teams stood side by side to accept the perpetual trophy from Frankland and Flor Ross at the end of the game. ABOVE: Frankland Ross (far left) and Flor Ross (far right) with Condobolin Under 16’s Captain Memphis Jones (second from left) and Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Under 16’s Captain Jett Clarke (third from left). Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
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