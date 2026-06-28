Transitioning to Year Seven
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt
Transitioning from Year Six to Year Seven is a major milestone that involves adapting to a different educational facility, managing multiple teachers, and taking on greater personal responsibility.
On Wednesday, 6 May, Condobolin High School (CHS) hosted its Transition Night for Year Six students preparing to begin Year Seven in 2027.
“The information session was led by our current School Captains, Ryan (Baker) and Madi (Scarce), who shared their personal stories and experiences from when they first started at Condo High. Their honest and encouraging insights helped reassure students about the exciting journey ahead,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.
“Principal Mrs Wendy Scarce also spoke with students and families about life at Condo High, highlighting the many opportunities available to students and addressing some of the common myths and stories that students sometimes hear before starting high school.
“Students were then introduced to Mr Scott Cox, who will be the Deputy Principal leading Year Seven in 2027. Scott explained the Year Seven enrolment process, school procedures, and provided valuable information to help students and families feel prepared for the transition to high school.
“The evening concluded with a fun and engaging treasure hunt, where students worked to locate different rooms around the school using cryptic clues. A fantastic time was had by all, with Gabrielle taking out the win and receiving a free school uniform to start Year Seven.
“Thank you to all students, families, and staff who attended and helped make the evening such a success,” the post concluded.
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