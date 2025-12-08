Transition to School Program

On Friday 21st November, Tullamore Central School wrapped up their final full-day Transition to School session. What a wonderful day it was!

The soon-to-be Kindergarten students enjoyed exploring The Very Hungry Caterpillar, creating their own caterpillars, and building mini-insect habitats. They sorted animals into colours, counted collections, and developed their early maths skills with enthusiasm.

Out on the playground, students practised their fundamental movement skills, running, jumping, balancing, and had a great time connecting with their new friends.

Throughout the day they also explored the school, met staff, and continued building confidence and a strong sense of belonging at Tullamore Central School.

“We are so proud of how much they’ve grown and can’t wait to welcome them to our school family next year!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.