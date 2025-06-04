Trangie Junior Judging Day approaching

The much loved annual Trangie Junior Judging Day will be on again in 2025- to be held on the first Monday of the public school holidays at the Trangie Agricultural Research Station.

This year the Trangie Junior Judging Day’s program includes six sections: Beef Cattle, Merino Sheep, Meat Sheep (Border Leicesters and Poll Dorsets), Merino Fleeces, Cotton, and Grains!

The format of the day is set up so that each competitor participates in all judging sections within their age group: Seniors- 15 to 24 years, Juniors- 10 to 15 years, and Sub-Juniors- Under 10 years, who may have a parent to help them.

The facilities at the NSW DPI’s Trangie Ag Research Centre will again generously be available. The Cattle Section has a perfect open grassy area with yards and plenty room for the many competitors.

The Trangie Judging Day draws keen competitors from not only the Trangie district but surrounding areas as well- often from Warren, Narromine, Nyngan, Nevertire, Tottenham, Parkes, Dubbo, Gilgandra, Gulargambone and Orange districts.

Over many years the winners of the Senior section (15 to 24 years) at Trangie have gone on to win competitions at regional and then state level (at Sydney’s Royal Easter Show) after gaining valuable experience from the Trangie Judging Day. Many of the experienced overjudges for each section have been Judges and Stewards at Sydney and numerous local shows.

Sub-Junior and Junior groups are given a judging overview in each section to boost their knowledge before judging each class.

This year Sub-Juniors will participate in a learning session rather than the competition of the older age groups. Older competitors have a chance of seeing their name engraved on silver trophies with a long history, many dating back to the 1940’s, with Trangie district identities’ names still visible as previous Junior Judging Champions. This year NSW FARMERS will be donating cash prizes for the pointscore winners.

The full day’s program starts with registration at 8.30am, at the Cattle Section at the Trangie Ag Research Centre.

The entry fee for the day is $25 per competitor, which includes a BBQ lunch, while extra snacks and drinks will be on sale too. Organisers (and the kids!) rely on competitors’ parents kindly providing a home-baked slice, cake or packet of bikkies for morning tea.

Don’t forget your winter woollies as it WILL BE COLD! All competitors are to bring their own clipboard and pen, and any parents able to stay and help would be greatly appreciated.

This year preregistration is encouraged to help speed things up on the day- Register and pay by Wednesday 2nd July to qualify for the reduced entry fee of $20.

Email trangiejuniorjudging@yahoo.com.au or visit the Facebook page to obtain the entry form and payment details.

Preregistration or further information contact Kath Donoghue 0457 823 546 or email trangiejuniorjudging@yahoo.com.au

Press Release (Trangie Junior Judging Day).