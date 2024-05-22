Traineeship

Former Condobolin High School student Shauri-Lee Taylor has signed for a fulltime traineeship at Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre. Shauri-Lee will be undertaking a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care on a fulltime basis. While she will be no longer attending Condobolin High School, staff and students wish her all the best for her future. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

