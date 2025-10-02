Tradition, talent and community

By Melissa Blewitt

The sixth Condobolin Tattoo was a powerful celebration of tradition, talent and community.

Around 150 performers, and a collection of pipe bands and dance groups from across NSW, delivered spirit and a spectacle for one unforgettable night.

The community was able to hear the drums, see the tartan and be part of the ultimate Pipe Band Tattoo.

Some of the entertainers included the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band, Lithgow Highland Pipe Band, The Scots All Saints College Pipes and Drums Band, The Granville Boys High School, Campbelltown Camden District Band, Joy Reihner School of Scottish Dancing, Dubbo Pipe Band and the Galari Bila Waga Dhannys Dance Group.

The community enjoyed a Street Parade at 5pm, which was followed by the Tattoo at 6.30pm at the Condobolin RSL Club.

Performers stopped in the centre of Bathurst Street, where the crowd was treated to a short performance by the Massed Band. They played the ‘Skye Boat Song’, the ‘100 Pipers/Bonnie Dundee’,

‘Marie’s Wedding’ and ‘Amazing Grace’.

At the conclusion of the short performance, participants marched around the round-about and back to the centre of Bathurst Street, where they played ‘Green Hill of Tyrol/When the Battle’s Over’,

‘Terribus’, ‘Waltzing Matilda’ and ‘Scotland the Brave’.

The evening Tattoo performance saw wonderful displays, of music and dancing captivate the audience’s imaginations.

The finale saw the Massed Band join with the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band to play ‘Waltzing Matilda’, ‘Marie’s Wedding’, ‘Terribus’, ‘100 Pipers/Bonnie Dundee’ and ‘Amazing Grace’.

To conclude the event, Rob Neal (Condobolin RSL Pipe Band) played the Lone Piper from the top of the Castle, and then the National Anthem was sung.