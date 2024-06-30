Tough conditions at Cross Country

Condobolin Public School students braved wet, cold and windy conditions to participate in Western Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) Cross Country in Orange on Wednesday, 12 June. Rory Packham, placed second in his age group, and therefore will be attending the State Cross Country Carnival at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre in July. All other students showed determination while competing in tough conditions. Image Credits: Vanessa Worthington.