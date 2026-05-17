Tottenham Team Spirit

Congratulations to the Tottenham Central School PSSA tennis team for their fantastic performance against Forbes Public School recently in Round 3 of the PSSA Tennis Knockout. Although they didn’t come away with the win this time, facing the team who defeated them in last year’s final was no small challenge. “All our students played well and displayed great sportsmanship on and off the court, making our school proud. Well done, team!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.