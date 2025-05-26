Tottenham compete in State Tennis

Over the course od 3 days, Tottenham Central School student Evelyn Greig played 6 sets of tennis, both singles and doubles, as part of the Western team in the PSSA State Championships. The team played their final positions the morning of Friday 9th May. Evelyn has had a great week playing tennis and meeting children from all over the state. Well done, Evelyn! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.