Tom Curtain entertains Condobolin crowd

By Melissa Blewitt

Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain brought his Here’s To You Tour to Condobolin on Saturday, 14 February – and the community embraced the entertaining performance.

Interactive, engaging, and familyfriendly, Tom’s tour was great for families with young kids through to grandparents. The event took place at the Pony Club/Campdraft Grounds.

The wholesome, entertaining and interactive show included slug races, sack races, and so much more.

The Here’s To You Tour blended one hour of horse training and working dog demonstrations, with two hours of live music performed by Curtain alongside fellow singer-songwriters Laura Frank, Chris Matthews and Melanie Gray.

The Condobolin Rotary Club ran a barbecue, and the Rams Rugby team ran the bar.

Tom Curtain is a nationally acclaimed singer/ songwriter. This tour coincided with the release of his sixth studio album Here’s To You which debuted at No.1 on the ARIA Top 20 Australian Country Albums Chart and No.1 on the AIR Independent Albums Chart. Singles from the album including Here’s To You, Good Life, Top End Tough and Just Give it a Crack have all had resounding success in the Australian Country Music Charts.

As an ambassador for Dolly’s Dream, Curtain also uses his music and live shows to raise awareness around mental health and wellbeing in rural communities—a cause close to his heart.

More than 40,000 people attended 65 shows nationwide last tour. His Condobolin show received positive feedback, with many describing it as a great family night full of entertainment.