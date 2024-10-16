Time to nominate for Australia Day Awards

The 2025 Australia Day Awards nominations are now open.

It is time to nominate deserving and inspiring local community members for Lachlan Shire Council’s 2025 Australia Day Awards.

Please think about those people you know who deserve recognition for their contribution to the community and nominate them for an award. Nominations must be received by 4:30pm on Friday, 15 November 2024.

Nominations are being sought in the following categories:

•Citizen of the Year

•Young Citizen of the Year

•Australia Day Award (Community Service)

•Sportsperson of the Year

•Event of the Year

•Environmental Citizen of the Year

Nominating is easy! Just tell Lachlan Shire Council who the person is, what they have achieved and why you would like to see them recognised.

Forms can be downloaded from Council’s website (link below) or hard copies are available from the following locations:

•Lachlan Shire council Office – 58-64 Molong Street Condobolin

•Lachlan shire council Office – 35A Foster Street Lake Cargelligo

•Burcher Hotel

•Tullibigeal Co-op

•Tottenham Post Office

•Fifield Hotel

The awards will be presented at the Australia Day Ceremony on Sunday, 26 January 2025 at Condobolin.

For more information please contact Council’s Executive Assistant, Cherise Small, on 02 6895 1900.