Tied match for Under 17’s

The Under 17’s cricket team (ABOVE) headed to Forbes for their first round match. In the end, nothing separated the two teams, as they finished in a tied game. Eli Heffernan (40 Not Out), Ellijah Turner (23) and Baden Riley (22) all did well with the bat. Ellijah and Charles Patton got two wickets each, while Jacob Doyle and Eli claimed one wicket each. In the field, Eli, Baden and Jaren Blewitt took one catch each. Eli and Miller Taylor combined for one run out. Both Condobolin and Forbes (BELOW) observed a moment’s silence prior to their game and wore black arm bands as a mark of respect for fellow cricketer Ben Austin who sadly passed away in a tragic accident last month. Image Credits: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.