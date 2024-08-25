THROWBACK: Women’s Bowls Gala Day at the Condobolin Sports Club

Sixteen women’s bowls teams from across the Southern Slopes and Central West regions of NSW packed the Condobolin Sports Club in 2011 for the Condobolin Women’s Bowls Gala event.

Despite a cold and overcast day, the teams seemed to enjoy themselves during the competition.

Condobolin Women’s Bowls Club President, Pam Nicholls, said the day had been wonderful.

“There was a lot of laughter on the grounds,” she said.

“It was just a fun day, just a bit of a giggle for everyone with no one taking things seriously.”

“The lunchtime meal was very nice and we

at the Condobolin Sports Clubthank the cooks.

“It’s all volunteer labour; we had the women’s golf team helping out.”

Sandra Priest, who came from Forbes for the day’s event, said she’d had enjoyed herself immensely.

“The whole thing was lovely and the company was great,” she said.

“We’re definitely coming again next year.”

Winners for the day were Forbes number two team and runners up were Temora Rec.

Barmedman won the encouragement award and closest to president’s bowl was won by Margaret Van Egmond from Temora and many lucky door prizes were won.

The D26 raffle was won by Jan Waugh and Jean Hall won second prize.

Photos by Dominic Geiger