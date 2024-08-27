Latest News
THROWBACK: The Condobolin Show Ball 2011
On Saturday August 13th 2011, the Condobolin Show Ball was [...]
WSC Art Gallery enriching cultural life
In August of 2022, the art space at Condobolin’s Wiradjuri [...]
THROWBACK: Condobolin JRL holds first Indigenous Round 2023
On Saturday, 12 August 2023, Condobolin Junior Rugby League (JRL) [...]
THROWBACK: Diana retires after more than 40 years
After caring for the Condobolin community for over 40 years [...]
THROWBACK: Coronation Show Ball a wonderful success
There were gorgeous gowns and stunning suits at the Condobolin [...]
Students enjoy work experience
Tullamore Central School Stage 5 students had a fabulous time [...]