Throwback: Swimming Club Camp 2009

Away from the TV and out from under their parents feet, Condobolin kids were getting fit the summer holidays in 2009 by joining in the annual swimming camp held at the Condobolin pool. Over 50 children aged between 6 and 19 years of age have been getting up early – 6.30 am on Monday Tuesday and Wednesday mornings – to churn up to 100 laps of the pool in some sessions. Under swimming Coach Mark Thorpe’s watchful eye, the swimmers were increasing their fitness as well as receiving drills, sprint work and stroke correction.

The camp is run by the Condobolin Swimming Club and there were many parents on hand to assist and to serve the healthy snacks during sessions. The camp was started in 2003 and is open to any young swimmer who can swim competently.

Evening times were 6.30 till 8.30 with a sleepover night on the Tuesday evening for those who attended all five of the six sessions. The campover’s highlight was a new event – ‘Slime Wrestling’ in an inflatable pool. Presentation was held on Wednesday morning with a variety of achievements being recognised as well as some fun awards.

Last year young Michael King complained of a sore leg. This year Michael was not in the pool due to a very sore leg – he managed to break his leg off a motorcycle just after Christmas. Michael said, “It was exactly two years and one day since I broke the same leg in a motorcycle prang. I was admitted to the same hospital – Dubbo, by the same Admissions Nurse, with the same Nurse on Duty in the Children’s Ward, and the same doctor in the Fracture Clinic.” That’s where the coincidences end – “It was a different bike!”