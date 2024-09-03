THROWBACK: Super Spellers take to the stage at CPS
Judd Gallagher (Stage Two) and Rafael Marsh won the Condobolin Public School Spelling Bee on Thursday, 4 August 2022.
Suede Sloane (Stage Two) and Kobie Whiley (Stage Three) were Runners Up at the event.
Judd and Rafael will represent Condobolin Public School at the regional Spelling Bee final via Zoom later in the year.
Judd’s winning word was accustomed.
In the Stage Two Spelling Bee, some of the words that were spelled incorrectly included accused, fossil, gallop, jargon, abstain, adamant, admiral, apathy, bamboozle, befuddle, beverage, and cherish. Some of the words spelled correctly included boomerang, drizzle, capsize, bashful, fumble, handful, heresay, inferno, kettle, appraise and carnival.
“Such a tough competition!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read.
“Congratulations to Judd who won the Stage Two Spelling Bee and Rafael who won the Stage Three competition.
“These students will represent CPS in the regional final through zoom. In the event they are unable to compete, runners up Suede and Kobie, will step in.
“Thank you to Mrs King for her organisation, to Ms Horvat for presenting the words for students to spell and to the audience who were amazing!”
