THROWBACK: Successful Condobolin Kennel Club Market Day
The Condobolin Kennel Club held a very successful Market Day on Sunday, 14 August 2022. The event was held at the Condobolin Caravan Park. There was a myriad of stalls for locals and visitors to enjoy, with some delicious food also on offer. Shoppers were treated to many specials from stallholders and more than a few went home with a number of goodies. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
THROWBACK: Rachel to tour England and France
In 2022, Condobolin’s Rachel Grimmond was invited to be part [...]
THROWBACK: Samantha shares story of resilience
Samantha Longmore shared her story of resilience, love of natural [...]
THROWBACK: Super Spellers take to the stage at CPS
Judd Gallagher (Stage Two) and Rafael Marsh won the Condobolin [...]
THROWBACK: Successful Condobolin Kennel Club Market Day
The Condobolin Kennel Club held a very successful Market Day [...]
Leonie is a Special Guest
Kiacatoo CWA Notes August 2024 Hello again. Our last meeting [...]
THROWBACK: Willowbend Sports Centre under new management
Brayden Davis took over the management of Willowbend Sports Centre [...]