THROWBACK: Successful Condobolin Kennel Club Market Day

The Condobolin Kennel Club held a very successful Market Day on Sunday, 14 August 2022. The event was held at the Condobolin Caravan Park. There was a myriad of stalls for locals and visitors to enjoy, with some delicious food also on offer. Shoppers were treated to many specials from stallholders and more than a few went home with a number of goodies. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.