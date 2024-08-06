THROWBACK: Successful Born 2 Read Christmas in July Bingo

Condobolin Born 2 Read Committee hosted a Christmas in July Bingo Night at the Sports Club on Wednesday, 20 July. It was an evening of fun and friendship with the chance to win some fabulous prizes. A large crowd enjoyed all there was to offer at the event. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 01/08/2024

