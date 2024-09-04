THROWBACK: Stars of cricket come to Condobolin

Young cricketers in Condobolin were able to meet Sydney Thunder stars Jason Sangha, Tahlia Wilson and Anika Learoyd and NSW Blues bowler and Dubbo local, Chris Tremain on Tuesday, 22 August 2023.

Around 70 local youth attended a ‘Come and Try’ event at the Association Ground in Condobolin (near Tennis Courts) from 4pm to 5.30pm. The afternoon was open to the entire community.

Children tried their hands at playing cricket with the stars of the game while also learning valuable cricketing tips.

Not only that, but there was a barbecue and a chance to meet with the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Committee and ask questions about the local competition.

“It was a great opportunity for local kids to meet with Sydney Thunder players Jason Sangha, Tahlia Wilson and Anika Learoyd as well as NSW Blues bowler and Dubbo local, Chris Tremain,” Condobolin Junior Cricket Association President Brayden Davis said.

“It was a wonderful turn out, with about 70 local kids turning up, learning new skills, and having fun playing cricket.

“I would like to thank the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Committee for putting their hands up to help out with the local competition this year – without volunteers, organisations like ours would just not run. I would also like to thank Cricket NSW along with the cricketers for coming out and sharing their knowledge of the game with our junior players.

“I would also like to thank all those who came along to the ‘Come and Try’ Day. The start of the junior cricket season is not very far away, so if your child wants to play, make sure you register. You can always talk to any Committee member if you have any questions.”

The Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Committee for 2023/24 is Brayden Davis (President), Adam Doyle (Vice President), Susan Doyle (Junior Vice President), Charmayne Cartwright (Secretary plus PlayHQ and Stats Coordinator), Scott Worthington (Treasurer), Sonia Buerckner (PlayHQ and Stats Coordinator plus Publicity Officer), and Ian Grimshaw (Lachlan Cricket Representative).

Those interested were able to find out how to sign up for the 2023/2024 season and meet with the people who make the local competition possible.

The visit was a part of Country Blitz, Cricket NSW’s annual three-day regional engagement tour, when players from the Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers and NSW Blues and Breakers teams travelled far and wide encouraging youngsters to play and love cricket.

The Country Blitz in 2o23 saw 34 players travel to NSW’s remotest corners to visit 85 schools in 74 NSW towns and speak to making the 2023/24 season one of the greatest summers of cricket the state of NSW has ever experienced.