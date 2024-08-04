Throwback: Preschool Pyjama Party

On the last day of Term Two in July 2020, the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre, held a Pyjama Party Day. There was a plentiful supply of delicious lunch options and sweets. Each child and educator brought a plate to share on the day. Image Credits: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.

