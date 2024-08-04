Throwback: Getting creative
Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre visited the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation for a morning of arts and crafts on Tuesday, 9 July 2019. The children showed their creativity, making many unique pieces to take home. Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation Tourism and Events Officer Tennille Dunn said she was happy to see smiles on all of the children’s faces as they participated in arts and crafts. “It was great to see everyone having a good time,” she explained. Photo credit: Melissa Blewitt.
