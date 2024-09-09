THROWBACK: Gemma experiences working at Taronga Zoo

Condobolin High School student Gemma O’Bryan had the amazing opportunity of doing Work Experience at Taronga Zoo in 2023.

While at the renowned Sydney facility and tourist attraction, Gemma was able to work with a myriad of different animals and had the chance to investigate treatment rooms and operating theatres.

The Year 10 student is hoping to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.

This is Gemma’s reflection of this fantastic experience:

“I got to see what it was like to work with a variety of animals from wallabies to seals and have an up-close look at treatment rooms, operating theatres and technology used when treating different animals,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“I looked at X-rays and procedures such as euthanasia, inserting catheters and general health checks.

“I also dealt with some basic care and cleaning, feeding animals and cleaning both cages and treatment rooms with proper equipment.

“I had an amazing time with so many different animals and it has inspired me to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.”