THROWBACK: ‘For Our Elders’ Art Exhibition on show

“For Our Elders’, a collection of works by the Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) Girls Group Program, was hung at the Condobolin District Hospital in 2023.

The new Exhibition was launched at the Condobolin Health Service on Thursday, 6 July 2023. It was combined with NAIDOC Week celebrations which included a Flag Raising Ceremony and a Morning Tea.

Arts OutWest installed the new artworks by Lorraina, Deidre, Summer, Amelia, Casey, Zakayla, Indiana, Alequa, Sarah and Tamera, which were developed from their thoughts and feeling for their Elders. The Exhibition is also supported by the NSW Government and Western NSW Local Health District.

Arts OutWest rotate shows in hospitals across the Central West to activate and enliven these spaces for patients, staff, and visitors.

“Our core business is to promote, educate, facilitate and advocate for arts and cultural development in our region,” a post on the Arts OutWest Facebook Page read.

The Girls Group meet each Tuesday afternoon during the School Term from 3pm to 5pm. At the start of the Program CWFSG established rules and what was expected from the girls as a whole. These rules included showing respect for themselves and each other.

“The girls have enjoyed doing various activities where they support each other and encourage each other to participate in every opportunity,” a blurb about the Art Exhibition reads.

“We do some fun activities with the girls, but we also have some serious discussions with them as well. The discussions include, but not limited to the following; bullying, respect for self and others as well as personal hygiene.

“For the past six weeks, the Girls Group have been working on their artworks which is based on the theme ‘Four Our Elders’. Their stories and paintings have developed from their own feelings and thoughts of their Elders. They represent family members such as Pop, Nan, Aunties and Uncles.”