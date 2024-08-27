THROWBACK: Diana retires after more than 40 years

After caring for the Condobolin community for over 40 years at Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, Diana Honeysett, knew it was time for a new challenge.

She retired on 21 December, 2018 after 43 years of service. She began working at the Condobolin business in 1971, for Leo Shortis and Michael Timmins.

Mrs Honeysett may not have imagined herself settling in Condobolin, but fate had other ideas.

“I was nursing at Broken Hill and then I had to leave there because I wasn’t well after two years of a four year course. I moved to Adelaide, where I began a job with Myers in the city. I had a girlfriend who was married and living in Condobolin area, so I came over to have a holiday for a couple of weeks,” Mrs Honeysett explained.

“It was during this time I met Paul. But after my holiday

“I returned to Adelaide. After a few months I said to Paul, how about you come over here to Adelaide to live. But he said, “Oh no I like the bush life too much.” So I ended up coming to live in Condobolin.”

Once she moved to Condobolin, Mrs Honeysett began working at the old Condobolin District Hospital. However, a position at Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy became available, and she thought she would apply.

“A job came up at the shop, but Michael didn’t know me very well back then, because I was new to the area,” she stated.

“I applied because Paul wasn’t very keen on my shift work at the Hospital. So I applied for the job and I got it. I began working in the old Pharmacy, where Straney’s is.”

Mrs Honeysett has seen many changes over the years. In 1975, the Pharmacy was split into two distinct sections – the dispensary was at the current location and both the pharmacy and beauty shop was next to Straney’s.

Then on 1 January 1978, both the pharmacy and the beauty shop began operating from 87 Bathurst Street. Then on 19 August 1978 it moved into the building at 75-81 Bathurst Street, which is the current pharmacy building.

In 1988, Michael Timmins and Leo Shortis left Condobolin and put a manager in charge of the business for four years. Then in late 1993, Mr Timmins returned to Condobolin to run the pharmacy.

In 2006, an opportunity arose to offer Carolyn Girle (nee Stuckey) a chance to purchase Leo Shortis’ share of the pharmacy. That happened on 1 July of that year.

On 31 December 2013, David and Ashleigh Rees purchased a half share of Michael Timmins’ ownership in the business.

Mrs Honeysett forged a special bond with Mr Shortis during her time under his employment.

“I can remember the weekend of the big shift of the Pharmacy. Mr Shortis borrowed the grocery trolleys from Adams Mailtand, and was full on. He had so much energy and was determined to get the job done,” she said.

“He was a real pleasure to work with, to me he was like a father figure, because I had lost my own father at a very young age. Customers would comment on the fact that he was just as good as a doctor. He liked to have clean outs of memorabilia. When the computer was playing up he would say “give me the old pen and paper any day.”

“I was very close to Mr Shortis. My memories of Leo to me was that he was my mentor – I learned so much from him. His guidance was invaluable while I was under his employment.”

Mrs Honeysett said she loved her job and it was very hard to make the decision to retire.

“When you find a place to work in which you truly love what you do it is difficult to face the decision of retiring. However, I knew it was time in December 2018. I worked for Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy for 43 years, firstly for Leo Shorts and Michael Timmins, and then Carolyn Girle and David and Ashleigh Rees,” she said.

“I have been very fortunate to work with great bosses and many lovely staff.

“I enjoyed working at the Pharmacy – I made many friends. The customers were always my first priority and I wasn’t into technology and computers, so I always loved interacting with the community on a personal level.

“Having a nursing background, you get very attached to people. I tried to look after people as much as I could.

“Most of all, I have loved looking after my customers. In my mind they were my first priority.”

Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy held a special event to celebrate their many years of serving the Condobolin community with an afternoon tea on 30 August, 2019.