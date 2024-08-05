THROWBACK: CPS Crazy Sock Day raises funds for a good cause
Condobolin Public School looked vibrant and colourful when they participated in a Crazy Sock Day to raise funds for the Cancer Council at the end of term 2 in 2023. Cancer Council NSW has invested $86 million into world class research in the past five years. They fund and conduct world-class research that saves lives and improves outcomes for cancer patients. Their independent research focused on finding the most effective ways of reducing the impact of cancer across prevention, early detection, treatment and care. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
THROWBACK: CPS Crazy Sock Day raises funds for a good cause
Condobolin Public School looked vibrant and colourful when they participated [...]
Visiting Mt Bolo Chapel
Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School teachers travelled to Mt [...]
Kids practice their skills
The local Netball team, Tottenham Terrors, had a great turn [...]
Kinder Special Persons Day
On Friday 21 June, West Wyalong Public School Kindergarten students [...]
Throwback: Getting creative
Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre visited the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation [...]
Enjoying the Athletics Carnival
On Thursday 4th July, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]