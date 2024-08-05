THROWBACK: CPS Crazy Sock Day raises funds for a good cause

Condobolin Public School looked vibrant and colourful when they participated in a Crazy Sock Day to raise funds for the Cancer Council at the end of term 2 in 2023. Cancer Council NSW has invested $86 million into world class research in the past five years. They fund and conduct world-class research that saves lives and improves outcomes for cancer patients. Their independent research focused on finding the most effective ways of reducing the impact of cancer across prevention, early detection, treatment and care. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.