THROWBACK: Coronation Show Ball a wonderful success

There were gorgeous gowns and stunning suits at the Condobolin PAH and I Association Coronation Show Ball on Saturday, 12 August 2023.

Held at the SRA Pavilion, the Ball proved popular with the community, with many donning their finery and dancing the night away to ‘Ballz n All’.

Nadana Clark was crowned Princess of the Ball and Corey Herbert was crowned Prince of the Ball. Tanya Jones was named Queen of the Ball, while Pat Boake was named King of the Ball.

The special night acknowledged Condobolin’s 2022 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Winner Ally Chamen and the PAH and I Association’s 2023 entrant in the Condobolin The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition Tasha Hurley.

Tasha is the daughter of Brad and Bec Hurley of Condobolin. She is a Livestock Marketing and Business Development Officer with Forbes Livestock and Agency Co. Tasha’s hobbies include helping on her family farm, sports, gardening, getting creative, baking, and hosting dinner parties for family and friends.

Condobolin PAH and I Association President Mr Ken Riach gave an address and then officially opened the Ball. Special guests included Lachlan Shire Councillor Melissa Rees (representing Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM) who was accompanied by partner Neil Baxter, Lachlan Shire General Manager Greg Tory, who was accompanied by partner Kerry Kempnich, and 2022 Condobolin Young Woman, Ally Chamen.

The Condobolin PAH and I Association Coronation Ball would not have been possible without the tremendous volunteers, a wonderful Show Ball committee, led by Jodie Chamen and of course their ever generous sponsors.

This year’s list of sponsors includes Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, Evve Collective, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, Moncrieff livestock and Property, J S Wellness and Beauty, Florist la Fleur, Gallery 104, Railway Hotel Condobolin, Paddy Ward and the team at Ray White Condobolin, The Hall, Cafe Romo, Imperial Hotel Condobolin Vella Group, Leanne’s Hairdressing, Brayden Davis and Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877, Betta Electrical Condobolin, Condobolin Newsagency, Helen Barrass – the outback fitting Co, The Condobolin Branch CWA, and of course the Condobolin PAH and I Association.