THROWBACK: Condobolin bids farewell to Allan and Pat

The Condobolin community said farewell to Allan and Pat Ho, after 43 years at the helm of the Oriental Chinese Restaurant in August 2019.

Residents gathered at the Condobolin Sports Club on Monday, 12 August 2019 to say goodbye to a couple that has left their mark not only on the town, but on culinary palates as well.

The event, organised by Leanne Anderson and Pen McLachlan, was a chance for the community to say thank you and to wish them well in the next chapter of their lives. Local artist Karen Tooth was comissioned to complete an original painitng of the front of the Oriental Restaurant, as a farewell gift.

Mr and Mrs Ho have a long established connection to Condobolin, and have built a renowned business, whose reputation for fantastic food has moved far beyond the town limits.

The association began in 1976, when Mr Ho, encouraged by friends, decided to establish Condobolin’s first Chinese take-away and dine-in restaurant.

The shop wasn’t ready, when he first arrived, so Mary Glen let him work at the Condobolin RSL. An opportunity that the couple still remember fondly today.

He admits it was a scary time in the beginning, but he persevered, and Mrs Ho joined him in 1980. She swapped Bangkok, for the country life in Condobolin.

When she first arrived, Mrs Ho could not speak English, but within six months she could speak it very well.

Mr Ho would send Mrs Ho out to serve people, and that is how she would learn the language. However, if the person had a moustache, she would go back in and get Mr Ho, because she couldn’t read their lips. Mr Ho had a similar problem when people who worked at the restaurant could not understand Chinese, but all said they quickly learned to know what he wanted in the kitchen.

The couple credit each other with the success of the business. But Mr Ho freely admits Mrs Ho was an instrumental part of that success.

Life began to change with the arrival of the Ho’s children. Priscilla came along in 1982, followed by Amanda in 1988 and Cindy in 1991. They all attended local schools.

Each ultimately graduated from university, with two very proud parents instilling in them the importance of education.

Leanne said the Ho family would be truly missed.

“Both Pat and Allan have been appreciated by the Condobolin community – they worked hard and gave back,” she explained.

“Everyone knows them. They are easily recognisable.

“You see Pat walking around town every day. She went to Pump, Dance Fit and particularly enjoyed the Pool. Everyone can hear her saying ‘Hello, Chinese Restaurant, and Give me 10 minutes or 15 minutes’.

“People will miss Allan walking around town with a golf stick in hand and driving the Nissan Van. Everybody will miss Allan’s cooking. I will especially miss his Short Soup (extra short).

“They have called Condobolin home for many years, but now we wish them the best in their retirement.

“From all of us in Condobolin – we will miss you but we will never forget you.”

While Mr and Mrs Ho are putting their wok away, new owners of the Oriental Chinese Restaurant, Edward and Lyn, are looking forward to getting to know the local community.

‘We welcome them, and wish them all the very best with their new venture,” Leanne concluded.