THROWBACK: Book Week Fun

Each year since 1945 the Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) has brought children and books together across Australia through CBCA Book Week. Usually during this time schools and public libraries spend one glorious week celebrating books and Australian children’s authors and illustrators. Classroom teachers, teacher librarians and public librarians create colourful displays, develop activities, run competitions and tell stories relating to a theme to highlight the importance of reading. You will often see parades with students dressed as their favourite book character. The theme for 2021 was Old Worlds, New Worlds, Other Worlds. In 2021, due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, students and staff from St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated both at home and at school by dressing up as their favourite book characters. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.